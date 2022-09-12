Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.00 million.

Hagerty Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $11.53 on Monday. Hagerty has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $19.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.02 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

