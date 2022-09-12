Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Hits Market Capitalization of $737,311.69

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $737,311.69 and approximately $59.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hakka.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,340.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00473050 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00063548 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

HAKKA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 388,018,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance.

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hakka.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hakka.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.