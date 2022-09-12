Handshake Hits Market Capitalization of $28.16 Million (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $28.16 million and $101,355.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,231.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.60 or 0.07604682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00170896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00274581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00732912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00573928 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000933 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 527,546,791 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.