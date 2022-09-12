Handy (HANDY) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Handy (HANDY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Handy has a total market cap of $34.11 million and approximately $379,664.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0592 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.00747492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00013464 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s launch date was October 16th, 2020. Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,972,125 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.

Handy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handy is a prediction game platform that anyone can enjoy. It provides various game contents and plans to add more content such as predicting stock price, e-sports and sports matches.”

