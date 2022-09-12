Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) CEO Acquires $259,500.00 in Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on HBI. Evercore ISI downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
