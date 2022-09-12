Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) CEO Acquires $259,500.00 in Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HBI. Evercore ISI downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

