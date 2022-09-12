Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) PT Raised to €190.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €180.00 ($183.67) to €190.00 ($193.88) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HVRRY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hannover Rück from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.57.
Hannover Rück Trading Up 2.4 %
HVRRY stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $76.30. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.78.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
