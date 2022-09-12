Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) PT Raised to €190.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €180.00 ($183.67) to €190.00 ($193.88) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HVRRY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hannover Rück from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.57.

HVRRY stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $76.30. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

