happy birthday coin (HBDC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $11,900.20

happy birthday coin (HBDC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, happy birthday coin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. happy birthday coin has a total market capitalization of $11,900.20 and $12,365.00 worth of happy birthday coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One happy birthday coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002271 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00747367 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014419 BTC.
happy birthday coin Coin Profile
happy birthday coin’s total supply is 7,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. happy birthday coin’s official Twitter account is @HBDCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for happy birthday coin is t.me/happycoinholdings. happy birthday coin’s official website is happycoinholdings.com.
happy birthday coin Coin Trading
