Harmony (ONE) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Harmony (ONE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Harmony has a market cap of $280.15 million and approximately $71.48 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747022 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00166491 BTC.
About Harmony
ONE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,598,885,989 coins and its circulating supply is 12,542,724,989 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol.
Buying and Selling Harmony
