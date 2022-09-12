Harvest Finance Market Capitalization Tops $29.65 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $29.65 million and $1.80 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.54 or 0.00195821 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,215 coins and its circulating supply is 680,993 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

