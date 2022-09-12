HashBX (HBX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $662.00

HashBX (HBX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, HashBX has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. HashBX has a market cap of $396,434.87 and $662.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,389.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00051054 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.92 or 0.00481944 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00063498 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashBX

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

