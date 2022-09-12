Haven Protocol (XHV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $99,389.00

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $14.94 million and $99,389.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,129.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,688.95 or 0.07632188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00170361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00022885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00274464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.60 or 0.00734775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.14 or 0.00574546 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000934 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,548,509 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

