Head-To-Head Analysis: a.k.a. Brands (AKA) vs. Its Peers

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is one of 50 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare a.k.a. Brands to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% a.k.a. Brands Competitors -12.32% 318.46% -7.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million -$5.97 million -16.46 a.k.a. Brands Competitors $15.77 billion $827.28 million -6.12

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

a.k.a. Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for a.k.a. Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 a.k.a. Brands Competitors 167 1020 3300 46 2.71

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus target price of $7.14, indicating a potential upside of 233.64%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 51.91%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands peers beat a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

