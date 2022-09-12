Head-To-Head Analysis: Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) vs. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harleysville Financial and KeyCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $29.85 million 3.10 $7.28 million $1.98 12.55 KeyCorp $7.56 billion 2.30 $2.63 billion $2.28 8.18

Analyst Ratings

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Harleysville Financial and KeyCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A KeyCorp 2 7 6 0 2.27

KeyCorp has a consensus price target of $23.39, suggesting a potential upside of 25.36%. Given KeyCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 26.04% 9.10% 0.82% KeyCorp 28.53% 15.01% 1.15%

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Harleysville Financial pays out 58.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KeyCorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Harleysville Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as line of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, remote deposit, automated clearing house processing, sweep account, zero balance account, employee, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Additionally, the company offers consumer loans, including residential mortgage, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages and commercial business loans. It operates six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of approximately 999 branches and 1,317 ATMs in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

