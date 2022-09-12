Head to Head Analysis: Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) & NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and NexPoint Residential Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NexPoint Residential Trust $219.24 million 6.33 $23.04 million $0.81 66.80

NexPoint Residential Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

91.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Horizon Group Properties and NexPoint Residential Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A NexPoint Residential Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57

NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus price target of $80.83, suggesting a potential upside of 49.39%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A NexPoint Residential Trust 8.68% 4.42% 0.99%

Risk and Volatility

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Group Properties

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois. Horizon Group Properties Inc. (OTCPK: HGPI) operates independently of Prime Retail Inc. as of June 17, 1998.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

