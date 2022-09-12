Head to Head Analysis: Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) & ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jade Art Group and ICF International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ICF International $1.55 billion 1.27 $71.13 million $3.61 28.97

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Jade Art Group.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Jade Art Group has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICF International has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jade Art Group and ICF International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ICF International 0 0 2 0 3.00

ICF International has a consensus target price of $133.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.18%. Given ICF International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ICF International is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Profitability

This table compares Jade Art Group and ICF International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A ICF International 4.25% 12.19% 5.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of ICF International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of ICF International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICF International beats Jade Art Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. The company also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, it provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, the company informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. It serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

