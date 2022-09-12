Head-To-Head Review: dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) versus ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Rating) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThredUp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares dELiA*s and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A ThredUp -28.65% -41.55% -22.77%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A ThredUp 0 5 8 0 2.62

This is a summary of current recommendations for dELiA*s and ThredUp, as reported by MarketBeat.

ThredUp has a consensus price target of $9.58, indicating a potential upside of 231.38%. Given ThredUp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than dELiA*s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of ThredUp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares dELiA*s and ThredUp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ThredUp $251.79 million 1.15 -$63.18 million ($0.83) -3.48

dELiA*s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ThredUp.

Summary

ThredUp beats dELiA*s on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

