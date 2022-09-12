Head-To-Head Review: Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) vs. Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Hess Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 42.69% 31.90% 25.00% Hess Midstream 5.27% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Hess Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $42.40 million 3.76 $11.63 million $1.07 6.49 Hess Midstream $1.20 billion 1.05 $46.40 million $1.88 15.22

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Epsilon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

58.7% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Epsilon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hess Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Epsilon Energy pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hess Midstream pays out 118.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hess Midstream has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Hess Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Epsilon Energy and Hess Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Hess Midstream 0 5 0 0 2.00

Hess Midstream has a consensus target price of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Hess Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hess Midstream beats Epsilon Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 110,969 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves, 819,726 barrels of NGL, and 305,052 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,350 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 450 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 550 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

