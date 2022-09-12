Hegic (HEGIC) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.89 Million

Hegic (HEGIC) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Hegic has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hegic has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required.Use Cases:Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options.Write WBTC or ETH call and put options.Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

