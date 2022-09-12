Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.09.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HEINY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Heineken from €106.00 ($108.16) to €114.00 ($116.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Heineken Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70.
Heineken Cuts Dividend
About Heineken
Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
