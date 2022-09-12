Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Insider Buys £51,000 in Stock

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) insider Richard Cotton purchased 15,000 shares of Helical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($61,623.97).

Helical Stock Performance

LON:HLCL opened at GBX 361.50 ($4.37) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 375.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 402.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of £445.93 million and a PE ratio of 509.15. Helical plc has a 1-year low of GBX 284.33 ($3.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 502 ($6.07).

Get Helical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.01) price objective on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Helical to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 375 ($4.53) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Read More

