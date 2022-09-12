Helium 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34.36 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Helium has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $5.11 or 0.00022865 BTC on popular exchanges. Helium has a market cap of $643.89 million and approximately $34.36 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002265 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743181 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00166924 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,039,301 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
