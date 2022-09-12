Helix (HLIX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Helix (HLIX) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Helix has a total market cap of $4,470.96 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Helix has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00146138 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Helix
HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Helix
