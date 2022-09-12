Helmet.insure (HELMET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $503,922.74

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $503,922.74 and approximately $42,659.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,807,365 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure.

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

