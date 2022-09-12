Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. They currently have $1,450.00 price target on the stock.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HESAF opened at $1,351.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,276.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1,243.90. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $982.88 and a 1-year high of $1,949.92.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
