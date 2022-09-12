Hermez Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $549,206.00 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for about $3.70 or 0.00016646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $17.40 million and $549,206.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,236.42 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004549 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002300 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051717 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012054 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00471971 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005273 BTC.
Hermez Network Profile
Hermez Network is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.
Hermez Network Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
