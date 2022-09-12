Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for about $3.72 or 0.00017139 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $17.48 million and $506,415.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,705.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004654 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015515 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00052849 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00066140 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005397 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00074735 BTC.
About Hermez Network
HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.
Hermez Network Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.