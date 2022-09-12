Hibiki Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $626,527.75 (HIBIKI)

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Hibiki Finance has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hibiki Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hibiki Finance has a total market cap of $626,527.75 and $18,719.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hibiki Finance Profile

Hibiki Finance launched on August 20th, 2021. Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 coins. The official website for Hibiki Finance is hibiki.finance. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hibiki Finance is a multichain ecosystem running on BSC, Cronos, and KCC; providing a variety of token tools to kickstart projects. Hibiki Finance also sports its own NFT collection and game where you can earn daily by playing, CryptoShoujo.Hibiki has a total supply of 10,000,000 tokens on BSC and Cronos. Every buy and sale are taxed 5% for staking and game rewards. Trades between wallets are not taxed. The taxes can be updated, but token smart contract is coded to have a hard limit on 20% taxes. A burn tax and an automatic liquidity tax can be added should they be necessary.”

