Hillman Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,807.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,345,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 27,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META opened at $169.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $383.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.95 and a 200 day moving average of $173.81.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

