Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $64.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 71,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,345 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after acquiring an additional 321,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 231,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

