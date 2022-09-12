Holo 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $51.24 Million (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Holo coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Holo has a total market capitalization of $381.97 million and approximately $51.24 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00742915 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014289 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. Holo’s official website is holo.host. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Holo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

