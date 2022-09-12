Homeros Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (HMR)

Homeros (HMR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Homeros has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a total market cap of $14.10 million and approximately $89,676.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00747205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000,235 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Homeros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants.Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

