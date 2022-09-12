HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives $1,013.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,013.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMSVF. Peel Hunt cut HomeServe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HomeServe from GBX 810 ($9.79) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:HMSVF opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. HomeServe has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

