Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

HMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.51.

HMC opened at $25.95 on Friday. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its stake in Honda Motor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 589,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

