Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
HMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.51.
Honda Motor Stock Performance
HMC opened at $25.95 on Friday. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.
