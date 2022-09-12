Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Market Cap of $215.70 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $16.83 or 0.00075629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $215.70 million and approximately $16.23 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00292216 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00116693 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000842 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002700 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000140 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000042 BTC.
Horizen Profile
Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,813,556 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Horizen
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.