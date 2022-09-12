Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.75.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.
Horizon Global Company Profile
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
