Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 105.2% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

