Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 2,777 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $2,106,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 23.7% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 55,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $56.24 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

