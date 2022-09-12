Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 1,671 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in MetLife by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $67.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

