Howdoo 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $813,212.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00053519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00066310 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005409 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00074620 BTC.

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

