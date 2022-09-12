HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Cut to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HSBC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners lowered HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 575 ($6.95) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $615.57.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.50.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in HSBC by 31.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in HSBC by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in HSBC by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in HSBC by 0.6% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

