HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HSBC. Investec upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $615.57.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in HSBC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

