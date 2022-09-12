HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HSBC. Investec raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Redburn Partners lowered HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 575 ($6.95) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $615.57.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.50.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1,673.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,653,000 after buying an additional 398,822 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

