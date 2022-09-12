Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

HUBB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $224.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.60.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 397.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,588,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,860.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.