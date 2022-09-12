Humaniq Tops One Day Volume of $18,626.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $888,571.43 and approximately $18,626.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

