Humanscape (HUM) Market Cap Reaches $139.97 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $139.97 million and $5.83 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00743709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The official website for Humanscape is www.humanscape.io/en/index.html. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.