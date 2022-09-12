HUNT Market Cap Achieves $46.59 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $46.59 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00035147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,664.93 or 1.00077263 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036594 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

