HUNT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.77 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $46.79 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT’s launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

