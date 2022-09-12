Huobi BTC (HBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $233,500.00

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $22,154.29 or 0.98924055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $863.34 million and approximately $233,500.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00741722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014272 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 17th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.htokens.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

