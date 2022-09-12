HUSD (HUSD) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One HUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $159.91 million and $628,063.00 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00744252 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014392 BTC.
About HUSD
HUSD’s launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 160,663,906 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com.
HUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
