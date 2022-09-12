Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for about 3.8% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.17% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SSO opened at $51.94 on Monday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $74.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

