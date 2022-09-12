Hydro Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Hydro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydro has a market capitalization of $309,902.97 and approximately $5,456.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00741370 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014350 BTC.
Hydro was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is projecthydro.org. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
